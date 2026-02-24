GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas took time away from fantasizing about regime changes in Cuba to defend FBI Director Kash Patel’s decision to party with the U.S. men’s hockey team at the Olympics.

Patel previously criticized the FBI for wasting taxpayer money on private luxuries.

“I'm a big fan of Kash Patel. I think he's doing a good job,” Cruz said. “You know what? I would have loved to have been in that locker room, and I don't know a guy on planet Earth that wouldn't have been thrilled to be celebrating.”

Of course, Cruz is no stranger to suffering from acute hypocrisy. One of his most cowardly moments was in 2021, when Texans faced dangerous blackouts during severe winter weather. But Cruz and his family tried to flee the country for a vacation in Cancún, Mexico.

After being busted, Cruz stood in front of cameras—like a man—and blamed his kids for leaving his constituents in the lurch.