GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio appeared on CNN Tuesday, where he cowardly dodged questions about whether GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas should resign amid a reported sex scandal involving a married former staffer who later died by suicide.

The scandal has prompted some Republicans to call on Gonzales to step down. But when asked by CNN’s Manu Raju for his opinion on the matter, Jordan weakly refused to take a stand.

“I leave that up to the voters in San Antonio, in South Texas, in Mr. Gonzales’ district,” he said.

“Are you supporting him for re-election?” Raju pressed.

“We were, but there's also the guy who's, now some of our colleagues are supporting Mr. Herrera. If Mr. Herrera wins, that's fine,” Jordan replied.

Jordan’s reluctance to take a clear stance on Gonzales is made even more craven by the fact that Gonzales repeatedly opposed Jordan’s attempts at becoming House speaker in 2023.

Whether it’s an unwillingness to honestly investigate the Epstein files or the Ohio State University controversy—where former wrestlers accused a team doctor of sexual abuse and alleged that Jordan was aware—he’s clearly too cowardly to protect people from predators.