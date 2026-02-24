A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

4 years since Russia's horrific invasion of Ukraine

This is one war with no clear ending in sight.

Supreme Court conservatives air their grievances in tariffs dissent

At 170 pages, maybe some of these justices could use an editor.

Cartoon: Protecting the victim

If only it were the right victim.

House speaker protects skeevy GOP lawmaker to save his majority

So much for ethics.

Trump team gives idiotic reason to bomb Iran

None of these justifications are good ones.

Trump's propaganda princess previews his State of the Union lies

And it seems like they all end with “blame Joe Biden.”

Click here to see more cartoons.