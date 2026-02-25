On Wednesday morning, the brain trust at “Fox & Friends” was ready to drool all over President Donald Trump’s interminable State of the Union address. Naturally, they brought on Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Dow Jones' unofficial hype-woman. Bondi appeared about as prepared for the task as she was at responding to Congress’ questions about the Epstein files.

Bondi droned through MAGA’s talking point that it was somehow scandalous that Democrats refused to give standing ovations during Trump’s nearly two-hour snoozefest. In particular, she defended his grotesque invocation of the tragic murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina, which Trump brought up to distract from his failing immigration policies.

x This entire Pam Bondi on Fox & Friends was bizarre. She was unable to express a coherent thought.



(Whole segment is in this clip.) pic.twitter.com/E7YwODmyFl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Fox host Ainsley Earhardt tried to steer Bondi toward something more substantive, claiming that Trump’s tough-on-crime posturing proves he isn’t racist. Conveniently left unmentioned, though, was Trump’s lie that Zarutska’s accused killer “came in through open borders.” In reality, the accused killer was born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“President Trump has made America safe again,” Bondi responded, “and that's what he's doing, and in turn, that makes Americans feel safe to go to work, to have jobs, to be able to go to church, to be able to function in our country—and be safe—and that's what's driving our economy—Donald Trump making America safe, and that's why our economy is at a record high.”

That’s not a word salad as much as it’s words in a blender.