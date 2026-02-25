Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota brushed off CNN’s attempt to wring contrition out of her after shouting back at President Donald Trump during his ponderous State of the Union address Tuesday night.

When Trump launched into a hateful attack on Somali communities—using it as justification for his heinous immigration operations in Minnesota—Omar fired back, “You have killed Americans.”

“Should you have just boycotted the address, and do you think you violated the guidelines set out by your own leader?” asked Wolf Blitzer, instead of addressing Trump’s racism toward Somalis.

“No, I think it was really unavoidable,” Omar replied. “The president talked about protecting Americans, and I just had to remind him that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents.”

Absolutely no lies detected.

CNN could have benefited from doing a quick review of the countless stories—including its own reporting—detailing Trump’s steady stream of slander against Omar, who is herself Somali.