Health influencer Casey Means, President Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, brought her inactive medical license to a Senate hearing Wednesday, where she promoted the feel-good propaganda about proactive health over reactive medicine—while dodging questions about science, medicine, and her habit of boosting treatments that coincidentally align with her brand and bank account.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts pressed Means on the Trump administration’s decision to expand production of glyphosate, a herbicide suspected of causing cancer. Means, like many “Make America Healthy Again” hypocrites, has been suspiciously silent about the corrupt big-business move despite having previously criticized the chemical’s use.

“Do you think President Trump's executive order promoting the production of glyphosate, which you yourself have said likely causes cancer, will put American families' health at risk?” Markey asked.

After hemming and hawing about the “complex” issue, Means admitted, “I am very gravely concerned about the health impacts of these chemicals.”

“I understand that,” Markey responded. “Doctor, I'm just trying to help you to agree with yourself.”

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont simplified things for Means, asking her directly whether, in all her optimistic talk about proactive health, she believed health care was a “human right.”

“My focus is on ensuring that Americans have access to the best health care in the entire world,” Means responded.

That’s a no.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia pressed Means on her previous statements about the efficacy of vaccines, asking Means if she agreed with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent false claim that the flu vaccine doesn’t protect children from serious illness or hospitalization.

“Sen. Kaine, as I've said, I believe vaccines save lives and are an important part of our—” Means said.

“I'm not asking about the general,” Kaine interrupted. “[Kennedy’s] statement is ‘There is no evidence that the flu vaccine’—and I wanna be scrupulous about this—’prevents serious disease or that it prevents hospitalization or death in children.’ You're an MD.”

Kaine continued to press Means as she squirmed to avoid answering directly. It was pretty striking.

x KAINE: Last month, Sec. Kennedy stated 'there is no evidence the flu vaccine prevents serious disease or hospitalization or deaths in children.' Do you agree with that statement?



MEANS: I believe vaccines save lives



KAINE: I want to be scrupulous. Do you agree with him?



MEANS:… pic.twitter.com/iG9FAKY6uK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Democratic Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland questioned Means on her history of promoting dubious supplements, leaving Means silent.

Even the world’s wishiest-washiest Republican senator from Maine, Susan Collins, asked Means about her experimentation with psychedelics, which Means has promoted as a health treatment.

“What did you mean by saying that you heard an internal voice whispering to you, saying, 'It's time to prepare'?” Collins asked.

“In my meditations and prayers at that time, I had a sense something ominous was coming,” Means responded.

x COLLINS: In 2021, you began using illicit psychedelic mushrooms. Do you stand by what you said in your book encouraging people to try psychedelics?



MEANS: There is exciting work being done in this area that needs to continue



COLLINS: What did you mean when you say you heard an… pic.twitter.com/vjj0xufUSO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Ominous indeed.