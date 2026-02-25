His Español may be “no bueno,” but his universal child care plan is, as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani put it, “muy bueno.”

In partnership with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mamdani rolled out an expansion of the city’s free child care program last month. And with the deadline coming up on Friday, Mamdani promoted the program with the help of progressive darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

x YouTube Video

Speaking in Spanish, Ocasio-Cortez reminded families that—if they have a child turning three or four in 2026—they qualify for free child care regardless of language or immigration status.

"Any New York City parent, regardless of your occupation, income, or immigration status, is eligible to sign their child up," she said. "Free child care is one of the most important ways we can make our city more affordable for everyone."

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City on Jan. 1.

The sanctuary city has a longstanding history of not asking or tracking immigration status in public schools. But the child care program has already ruffled some feathers on the right, with some lamenting that free child care for “illegal aliens” will raise rent for New Yorkers.

But according to the press release, funding for the program comes from Hochul’s office.

Despite the right running on a platform that pushes for more babies, the family-supporting Mamdani has been a less than favorable character among MAGA.

But as the public opinion of the Trump administration’s immigration tactics has been declining, lawmakers and politicians on the left have been bolstering support for immigrants.

For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the release of $35 million in humanitarian aid to—with the support of philanthropic partners—“help connect families to legal support, food assistance, and other essential resources.”

So while President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda doesn’t seem to be cooling off just yet, we can at least rely on some Democratic leaders to support all of our neighbors.