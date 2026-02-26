A recently released FBI search warrant has revealed how a man allegedly used Elon Musk’s chatbot, Grok, to harass a woman with computer-generated, nonconsensual sexual imagery.

Court records published Wednesday by 404 Media/Court Watch show an FBI affidavit related to the case of a man who allegedly created more than 200 sexual images of a woman, who he is accused of harassing and threatening.

The documents say that a search of the man’s online conversations with Grok showed “prompts provided to GrokAI that generated approximately 200 pornographic videos of a woman who closely resembled VICTIM’s wife’s physical appearance.”

In one prompt, Grok was told to create a video of the victim undressing on a tennis court “starting with her white crop top pulled up to expose her bare breasts.”

The alleged use of Grok happened in January, when X users began to use the chatbot to create sexual images of women and children.

Last week, a group of Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee launched an investigation of Grok with a letter asking Musk to detail when he became aware of Grok being used this way and what safety protocols—if any—the company has put in place to address the problem.

Republicans have not joined Democrats in the probe, even though children have been targeted.

In fact, the State Department has actually started to roll out tools that would allow residents of foreign countries to work around filters blocking access to Musk-owned platforms, even if they violate laws involving the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

Countries like France, India, and the United Kingdom have taken action against Musk’s companies, with X offices in France being raided by the government as part of an inquiry into manipulating search algorithms and disseminating sexual images of minors.

This isn’t a tangential issue for Musk.

Not only is Grok part of his company, but Musk’s own name came up in emails with Jeffrey Epstein. At one point in 2014, Musk even asked Epstein when the “wildest” parties on his island would occur.

Musk has connections at the highest levels of the Republican Party. He donated millions to President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, and he recently announced more donations to help Republicans maintain their congressional majorities.

The party has a political incentive to look the other way from unsavory allegations about Grok and Musk’s companies—even when women and children are being victimized across the world.