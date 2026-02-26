Transgender residents of Kansas have been receiving notices that their drivers’ licenses are no longer valid, the result of a law passed by the Republican-led state legislature. Letters sent out Tuesday, by the Kansas Department of Revenue which oversees drivers’ licensing issues, informed residents that because of the new law, which requires state identification to “reflect the credential holder’s sex at birth,” current licenses are invalid immediately. The new law, which will affect about 1,700 licenses, did not allow for a grace period for license holders to swap out their identification.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The new law was originally vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, but her veto was overridden by Republicans who have a supermajority in the legislature.

The cruel new edict is already affecting the day-to-day living of Kansas residents.

Iridescent Riffel, a transgender woman, told the Kansas City Star that the swift change means that she could be committing a misdemeanor simply for commuting to work. Riffel had her identification changed to designate her gender as female in 2023. Riffel told the paper she had to get a special exception from her employer to work remotely until she can arrange to get a new license.

State Rep. Abi Boatman, a Democrat and the only transgender member of the Legislature, summed up the new law: “The persecution is the point.”

Kansas’ law is a manifestation at the state level of the national Republican obsession with bullying and oppressing transgender people.

That drive to purge transgender Americans from existence has manifested in numerous ways under President Donald Trump. Trump has ordered transgender members of the military removed, segregating the armed forces after decades of movement toward integration. The administration has also moved to erase mentions of transgender history from Smithsonian museums.

At his recent State of the Union address, Trump pushed for schools to reject identifying children under their own chosen gender identity, framing the issue as overreach by school districts.

Not to be left behind, congressional Republicans have joined in the bigotry, with Speaker Mike Johnson changing House rules to segregate bathrooms on Capitol Hill, mandating that bathroom usage be limited to the person’s sex assigned at birth.

Republicans at all levels—the presidency, Congress, and in state houses—have declared full war on transgender people’s life and liberty.