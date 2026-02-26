Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas appeared on Fox News Thursday, where he defended reports that key documents pertaining to accusations of sexual assault against President Donald Trump were missing from the Department of Justice’s recent Epstein files release.

Asked by host Dana Perino to respond to the controversy, Fallon deflected.

“Just look at the data, right? Under the Biden White House and the DOJ, 0 files were released, no videos, no images, nothing,” Fallon said, before reiterating the GOP’s tired talking points blaming the previous administration for Trump’s failures.

x PERINO: For people who are seeing that there's been a question about whether the DOJ suppressed some of the information about Trump and Epstein, how would you respond?



REP. PAT FALLON: Just look at the data. Under Biden, 0 files were released. We've been very forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/x7tlOX8xWw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2026

In case there was any lingering doubt about Fallon’s relationship to reality, he dispelled it when asked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s upcoming testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee.

“Well, we've never had a former president this close to a convicted felon, either,” Fallon told the Fox automatons. “I mean, it's, it's problematic.”

For the record:Trump is a convicted felon, is the current president, and was at one point best friends with the serial sex predator. And Hillary Clinton was never president.

x Rep. Pat Fallon: "We're never had a former president this close to a convicted felon"



(He's talking about Epstein, but somehow not his relationship with Trump, who he described as his best friend!) pic.twitter.com/V0sU352Yuw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2026

Fallon has been slinking up that slimy MAGA ladder for some time, embracing the performative politics championed by Trump loyalists like newbie Rep. Brandon Gill to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Along with a shamelessness in peddling Trumpian conspiracy theories, Fallon’s brazen misrepresentation of reality shows there may be no depth to which he won’t debase himself.