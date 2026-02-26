Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and the Senate GOP's campaign arm are going scorched-earth against Cornyn's chief opponent in the final days of the Lone Star State's Senate primary, airing a joint ad calling state Attorney General Ken Paxton a "wife-cheater and fraud."

"Crooked Ken Paxton cheated on his wife. She’s divorcing him on biblical grounds, so now Paxton’s wrecking another home, sleeping around with a married mother of seven," an ominous narrator says in the spot, which was funded by Cornyn and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

"Now think of the Paxton dirty deeds we don't know about yet,” the ad continues, framing the choice between Paxton and Cornyn as “the wife-cheater and fraud or the Texas workhorse."

x The Cornyn/NRSC JFC is airing a new ad accusing Ken Paxton of "sleeping around with a married mother of seven" and calling him a "wife-cheater and fraud."



Has there been another instance of a committee going so hard against a candidate who it may have to support in a few months? pic.twitter.com/UAyKQnWwvg — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 25, 2026

It's an incredibly risky ad. Polling shows Paxton narrowly leads Cornyn in the March 3 contest, which is almost certainly headed to a May 26 runoff since no polls show any candidate close to the majority needed to win outright.

A nasty, protracted primary battle could hurt the eventual Republican nominee. Not only could bad feelings linger among the GOP electorate, but also the attack lines that Republicans are using against Paxton could haunt them if he ends up becoming the nominee.

The fact that national Republicans are airing such an overt attack ad against Paxton shows just how nervous the party is about the prospect of him being their candidate in the fall.

“Honestly, if you look at the polling in a general election setting, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that the seat [flips], depending on who the Democrats nominate,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Politico.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, shown last April.

Indeed, polling shows that if Paxton is the GOP's pick, then Republicans have a real shot of losing a Senate race in Texas for the first time in more than 30 years.

It's why Cornyn has been desperate for President Donald Trump to get involved in the race, hoping that his endorsement could thwart a Paxton primary victory. But Trump has stayed out so far, refusing to throw his weight behind Cornyn, Paxton, or Rep. Wesley Hunt, who is also running.

Meanwhile, Republicans are also attempting to ratfuck the Democratic primary between Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been spending millions of dollars airing ads that boost the profile of Crockett, whom the GOP views as easier to defeat in a November contest. The ads tie her to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is popular among Democratic voters and thus likely to help persuade them to support her.

“[W]e would rather have Crockett in the general election," Dallas-based Republican strategist Vinny Minchillo told The New York Times.

Ultimately, Texas' Senate primary is now the most expensive in history, with $110 million in ads being spent across both sides of the aisle.

It shows just how competitive the race may be this fall, when voters will get the chance to either show their support of Trump by reelecting members of his party, or voice their disapproval by electing Democrats to be a check on his lawless and cruel agenda.