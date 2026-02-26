New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a behind-the-scenes video Thursday of his Spanish-language promotion of the city’s free child care program, featuring Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Partnering with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mamdani unveiled the expansion of the city’s free child care program last month. With Friday’s enrollment deadline approaching, he enlisted Ocasio-Cortez to help spread the word.

Mamdani’s affordability campaign was one of the few bright spots of the past year, plowing through the GOP’s racism while directly confronting the economic promises on which President Donald Trump and other Republicans failed to deliver.

By expanding free child care, Mamdani is not only taking “Day 1” steps to address the cost of living, but he’s also tackling the family values agenda that Republicans have long claimed to champion but rarely supported in action.