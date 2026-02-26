By now, everyone knows that the official social media accounts for the Trump administration are cesspools of racism, complete with Nazi imagery and “banger memes”—and it’s all on your dime.

But turning official channels of communication into xenophobic AI slop doesn’t seem to be quite enough for this administration, which seems to have resorted to having a White House staffer—yes, an official government employee—run a huge pro-MAGA X account.

There’s no indication that the government runs the Johnny MAGA account on X. In fact, there’s no indication as to who runs it at all. Rather, it just looks like any other MAGA influencer account, boasting nearly 300,000 followers.

President Donald Trump looks at his phone while on Marine One on April 24, 2025.

It features straight-up lies, like declaring that people in Minnesota burned the American flag after Renee Good was murdered, and it routinely boosts posts from President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account and official “rapid response” social media accounts.

Conveniently, Johnny MAGA is run by Garrett Wade, who also just happens to work as a “rapid response manager” on official government social media accounts. So Wade posts on official accounts as part of his government job and then boosts those accounts via what is designed to look like an independent MAGA influencer account.

MAGA types know—even if they won’t admit it—that what they’re trying to inflict on the country is wildly unpopular. That’s why they have to pull nonsense like spin up an army of bots to make it look like Nicki Minaj’s MAGA transformation is wildly popular or twist themselves into knots to say that their sad little alternative Super Bowl halftime show nabbed millions of eyeballs.

In case you’re wondering about what sort of values the Johnny MAGA account displays, know that he absolutely loved the AI video Trump posted depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, calling it a “masterpiece.”

So he’s a racist with terrible taste. Great.

Wade is a 27-year-old community college graduate who seems to have done nothing with his life but post pro-Trump garbage over at Elon Musk’s Nazi and Child Sexual Abuse Material Emporium.

But lucky for him, the Trump administration loves inexperienced baby fascists, so he managed to parlay his posting into a $74,500/year government gig.

Wade joins other Nazi youth like Peyton Rollins, the 21-year-old who’s currently helping run social media for the Department of Homeland Security.

Rollins got the gig after he freaked out his colleagues at the Department of Labor by turning its social media accounts into bigoted pro-Trump garbage. He was also responsible for that agency’s undeniably fascist, stupidly enormous banner of Trump, which was slapped on its headquarters earlier this year.

A banner of President Donald Trump hangs from the Department of Labor headquarters on Sept. 23, 2025.

The infamous Edward “Big Balls” Coristine is also still around, now at the ripe old age of 20, and is currently part of an effort to hire a bunch of tech employees after the administration fired all of the tech employees.

Then there’s Chamberlain Harris, who is a whopping 26 years old and whose entire professional career has consisted of working for the White House as a receptionist, working for Trump as an executive assistant while he was out of office, and now being the “deputy director of Oval Office operations,” which sounds made up as all hell.

Trump recently nominated her to a seat on the Commission of Fine Arts, where her job is to rubber-stamp all of Trump’s gross plans for Washington, starting with his big, dumb ballroom.

It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have to pretend that these people got their jobs on merit. These groyper toddlers couldn’t land a real-world job if they tried, but within the comfy confines of the Trump administration, they’re all superstars.