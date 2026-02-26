Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould testified before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday, where ranking member Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts grilled him over the Trump family’s most transparent grift: the World Liberty Financial crypto bank.

Gould is set to approve the bank’s application, despite controversy after a last-minute and financially unscrupulous $500 million stake in the company was reportedly purchased by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser who has been dubbed “Spy Sheikh.”

“Did World Liberty disclose in its application that the Spy Sheikh’s company was a principal shareholder in the proposed bank?” Warren asked.

“I’m not going to discuss the specifics of any application,” Gould replied.

“We are the Banking Committee, and we have oversight here,” Warren said, prompting Gould to continue to obdurate.

“I don’t think any president has ever had a pending bank application before,” Warren said. “An American president who sells out our national security to make money for himself—and if you grant World Liberty a bank charter, you will be a party to that.”

“Will you deny or at least delay review of World Liberty’s application?” she pressed.

“Senator, consistent with my statutory obligations, we will process that application as we process all applications,” Gould said. “And I would note that the only political pressure I have felt from any part of the United States government, Senator, is from you.”

“Well, it is pressure to follow the law,” Warren replied. “If you follow the law, you will reject the president's application. As soon as you approve that application—and we all know you're going to approve it—you go from being a cheerleader for President Trump to an accomplice in his corruption.”

President Donald Trump and his corrupt stooges are routinely matched when confronted by anyone with intelligence, and Warren is already in a class of her own.