A Columbia University neuroscience student who is also a social media influencer that posts content about studying and science was abducted from the New York City campus Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security.

Columbia’s acting President Claire Shipman sent a note to students informing them that federal agents abducted the student after they “made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person.’”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote on his social media account that ICE had “used a phony missing persons bulletin for a 5 year old girl” to get access to Columbia’s dorms.

The abducted student has been identified as Ellie Aghayeva, who is originally from Azerbaijan. Aghayeva has over 119,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, and posts content about topics including her study routine and neuroscience.

The Columbia Spectator reported that a DHS statement claims Aghayeva’s student visa was terminated in 2016 for “failing to attend classes.” The student reportedly texted a group of fellow seniors, writing “Ice is in my house” and “Can someone help me.”

Columbia students, faculty, and others in the community held an impromptu protest following news of the incident to call for Aghayeva’s release.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken to President Donald Trump about Aghayeva, and that “she will be released imminently.”

The latest high-profile abduction runs counter to Trump’s repeated claims that his immigration enforcement policies are targeting dangerous criminals and “the worst of the worst.”

During Tuesday’s poorly received State of the Union speech, Trump falsely claimed that under former President Joe Biden “some of the worst criminals anywhere in the world” were allowed to cross the border and enter the country. In contrast to the clean records of a large majority of immigrants, Trump is himself a convicted felon 34 times over who has bragged about sexual assault and been found liable for sexual abuse.

Demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil on March 13, 2025, in New York.

On his watch, the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly abducted college students of color, including Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil. Trump administration officials have tried to justify some of these actions by complaining about the targeted students’ political views—but the United States allows people to dissent.

To meet Trump’s goal of mass deporting millions of migrants, who he claims are the source of criminal problems, the administration has weaponized the Border Patrol and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agencies, along with the rest of the federal bureaucracy. The result: poorly trained, out-of-control federal agents harassing migrants, dividing families, and killing American citizens.

With the abduction of Aghayeva, the administration has seemingly made America “safe” from the scourge of international students sharing videos about studying.