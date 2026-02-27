If you’re feeling a bit of deja vu, like you already read a story saying that a judge ruled that President Donald Trump can keep building his gilded trash palace of a ballroom, that’s because you did, back in December.

That’s when U.S. District Judge Richard Leon first refused to temporarily block this atrocity in response to a suit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. On Thursday, Judge Leon again ruled that construction can continue.

Work continues on a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House on Oct. 23, 2025, before construction of a new ballroom.

This ruling is a bit unexpected, given how spicy Judge Leon got with the Department of Justice in a January hearing. He even mocked Yaakov Roth, the DOJ attorney, for trying to equate a complete teardown of the East Wing and the building of a ballroom so big it will swallow the rest of the White House to Gerald Ford putting in a swimming pool back in 1975.

In that hearing, Judge Leon also called out the whole “private donation”—aka bribe—funding of the ballroom, calling it a “Rube Goldberg Contraption,” and pressed Roth about why Trump didn’t just seek congressional authorization and funding. This led to the ridiculous moment of Roth explaining that Trump did it this way because he’s just so gosh-darned committed to saving the taxpayers' money.

So, for a brief and shining moment, it looked like the judge might halt construction but … nope

On Thursday, Leon ruled that the Trust basically never had a chance, because they sued under the Administrative Procedure Act,—but since the White House isn’t an agency, they’re out of luck.

Leon did invite the Trust to file an amended complaint and instead allege that Trump exceeded his authority, which wouldn’t sound so maddening except that it means that in the interim, the ballroom lives on.

Related | Lackey-packed committee approves Trump's hideous ballroom

The judge isn’t being disingenuous or unfair here, and he’s actually doing the Trust a solid by suggesting how they could revise their complaint.

The problem with Leon’s suggestion is that the Supreme Court keeps jumping in to say that Trump has the authority to do anything he wants and will be harmed if he cannot do what he wants immediately. The conservatives on the high court are more than happy to throw lower courts under the bus here.

Indeed, Trump used all that expansive authority to fire everyone on the committees that have to approve the ballroom and every other horror show he’s planning on building.

He then stuffed those committees with a bunch of unqualified loyalists who are there for the sole purpose of rubber-stamping Trump’s construction projects. So, it’s not like they’re going to stop him either.

Trump is, of course, exceedingly happy about this ruling, babbling on about how the ballroom will be used for future inaugurations (what??) and crowing that the project is under budget.

Dude, you increased the cost of the thing from $200 million to $400 million before even building anything above-ground. There is no world where that is “under budget.”

Not that a budget really means anything here. The price tag will fluctuate as much as Trump needs it to so that he can maximize the bribes he receives.

You can probably count on another price hike because he’s gotta make sure all companies interested in lining his pockets get the opportunity to do so. Wouldn’t want to leave any oligarchs behind.