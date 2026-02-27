As the U.S. edges closer to a potential war with Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released a video announcing the Department of Defense is reviewing Scouting America and forcing the organization to make anti-DEI—read: anti-transgender and sexist—changes to the storied group previously known as the Boy Scouts of America.

In the video, the accused rapist offered up a revisionist history, claiming the group fundamentally changed in the middle of President Barack Obama’s time in office, including allowing girls with cooties to join.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI crept in,” Hegseth whined.

x The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice.



It’s time to get back to basics — and DoW is leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/EnY9mvaFLX — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 27, 2026

In fact, girls have participated in Boy Scouts programs for decades, and full admission into what is now Scouting America took effect in February 2019—during President Donald Trump’s first term. But facts are immaterial to the Trump administration. Instead, Hegseth outlined a list of demands, including sweeping anti-trans restrictions and the creation of a new “Military Service merit badge.”

"If we're unsatisfied with Scouting America's progress toward and commitment to the agreed upon reforms, we will find them in violation of the president's executive order and cease our support,” Hegseth said. “We hope that doesn't happen, but it could. Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts as originally founded, a group that develops boys into men, maybe someday."

Related | Pentagon to scout troops: Kick out girls and get with God

Hegseth telegraphed his intention to anti-woke-ify the organization in November. On Feb. 3,, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell publicly threatened Scouting America by saying it would lose its military partnership if it didn’t get “back to God and country—immediately!”

Scouting America now has six months to comply with the administration’s anti-trans demands. Of course, Hegseth could be a little busy with World War III at that point.