Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas and comedian Janesh Rahlan tackled President Donald Trump’s interminable State of the Union address on this week’s episode of “Room Temp,” a new progressive podcast.

Like many viewers, Janesh opted out, skipping much of the nearly two-hour Trump talkathon. “I've got my opinions on the State of the Union already,” he said.

“You didn't have to watch it to have the correct opinions on the State of the Union address,” Markos agreed.

Markos drilled down on Trump’s terrible polling numbers on the economy and the dismal focus-group scores he received for his punishingly boring State of the Union performance.

From there, the conversation turned to the Republican Party’s cynicism. GOP officials complain the left condescends to their base, Rahlan argued, while they clearly treat their base like sheep.

“You know, like Ted Cruz isn't dumb,” Rahlan said. “He's not smart enough to have more fiber in his diet. He's not smart enough to avoid going to Mexico when his constituents are in need. He's not smart enough to not jerk it on Twitter at like midnight or whatever. But he's smart enough to manipulate his people into voting against their interests all the time.”

Enjoy the full episode below.