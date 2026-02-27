President Donald Trump delivered on Friday a series of glib, unhinged answers to very serious questions about everything from foreign policy to the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former close friend of his.

Asked about the clamor among right-wing extremists to invade Cuba, Trump responded cavalierly, “Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

It is very possible Trump doesn’t understand what the word “friendly” means, after ordering a blockade on fuel supplies to the island country.

Trump was no less unmoored from reality when asked about the bombshell reporting that his Department of Justice failed to release FBI documents related to a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

“I don't know anything about the Epstein files,” Trump said. “I've been fully exonerated.”

You can file that response under “Things That Haven’t Happened, Aren’t Real, and Have Never Been Real.”

Meanwhile, after ending the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran during his first term, then ordering strikes on the country and threatening to bomb it again, Trump told reporters he was “not happy with the fact that they are not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens.”

#WATCH | On talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "I am not happy with the fact that they are not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We'll have some additional talks today. But, no, I'm not happy with the way…"

Trump genuinely believes one’s lifeforce is like a battery: You are born with a finite amount of energy, and things like exercise only drain that battery. While his battery belief is about as scientific as phrenology, there is a chance that his soul-draining State of the Union address took almost as much out of him as it took out of America.