A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Luxury jets for deportations: Kristi Noem's biggest grift yet

ICE Barbie needs a fleet of new jets to enact her evil agenda.

911 calls reveal brutal condition for kids at Trump’s detention centers

The audio reveals the human toll of the president’s heinous anti-immigrant agenda.

Hegseth turns War Department on the scouts

Why are you so preoccupied with children, Pete?

Cartoon: But the portions are huge!

AI slop is on the menu, whether you ordered it or not.

Team USA hockey star learns hard lesson about embracing Trump

No one could have guessed this amoral administration would use him as a prop!

House speaker ignores lawmaker's looming death to protect GOP majority

Mike Johnson will stop at nothing to keep his mitts on the gavel.

Trump gets to keep building his big dumb bribe-funded ballroom

Watch that $400 million budget keep ballooning as more billionaires offer “donations.”

Room Temp: The state of delusion

Kos’ latest podcast breaks down Trump’s interminable State of the Union speech.

Click here to see more cartoons.