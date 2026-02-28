Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

Jomo Thomas, a lawyer, journalist, and social commentator from Saint Vincent, published a timeless piece for The Vincentian newspaper in 2021 titled “Black history outlasts February.”

It was originally written by Saint Lucian journalist Earl Bousquet and adapted with his permission.

We remember Marcus Garvey, Dr Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. However, we overlook those giants and icons still standing tall among us and designated as ‘national heroes’, but not given equal treatment regionally. Advocates for change are pressing for urgent upgrading of the History curriculum at our schools to reflect real contemporary Caribbean History. However, it’s still left (primarily) to individual principals and teachers to find innovative ways to introduce new subjects to classes of young Caribbean minds getting ready to shape the region’s tomorrow. We are necessarily re-writing Caribbean History in our own images and likeness. Still, it’s also necessary to understand that many teachers than imagined have also been mostly mis-educated about our history, and the process of re-learning also applies to them. The knowledge gap between today’s students and yesterday’s teachers was technically bridged by technology. Still, IT has also widened the gap by the comparative ease with which students consume the info at their fingertips. Yet, with all the knowledge at hand, students and teachers still need guidance — at times — about which Caribbean heroes they are searching for and why. Our Caribbean Heroes are very much lost on Our Caribbean. Arthur Lewis and Derek Walcott are still regarded as ‘Saint Lucia’s two Nobel Prizewinners’; and few know that Saint John Pearce, from Guadeloupe, was the first Caribbean writer to win a Nobel Prize for Literature. Saint Lucians (and Caribbean people) still don’t know about John Quinlan, who solely represented Africans and Blacks in all British colonies at the Royal Commission on Reparations commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1887; or that (ex-slave) Freedom Fighters who established a republic on Saint Lucia in the 1790s were defeated by a combined invading fleet of 15,000 French and British troops, then captured and shipped to be sold back into slavery in England in 1796 on a ship named ‘London’, only to die when it wrecked off the coast of Devon.

In a prior story titled “Black History is American history: Books you should read,” I covered Frantz Fanon and Eric Williams. Their work was an important part of my political education, and we shared it in Community Political Education classes provided by the Young Lords Party and Black Panther Party. Their work was not being taught in New York City high schools. While the orange resident in the White House continues to whine about the Nobel Peace Prize Committee dissing him, he surely isn’t aware of Black Caribbean Sir Arthur Lewis, who won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Science in 1979, or Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992. Here is a video of Sir Arthur Lewis’ 25th Memorial Lecture:

x YouTube Video

This video is titled “Derek Walcott in St. Lucia”: x YouTube Video Bousquet continued:

Our students still essentially don’t know about Haiti’s roles in reshaping the world, the roles of Frantz Fanon and Aime Cesaire of Martinique in raising Black Consciousness in Africa, who was Barbados’ ‘Bussa’ or Guyana’s ‘Cuffy’, or Jamaica’s Paul Bogle or Queen Nanny, or Amy Jacques Garvey and Amy Ainsworth Garvey.