As bombshell reporting exposed more evidence of an Epstein coverup by the Department of Justice, President Donald Trump himself punished Americans with a two-hour State of the Union address.

And after that, Trump’s minions spent the week embarrassing themselves in front of Congress—again.

And it was all on video!

Trump gives his most unhinged State of the Union speech yet

Trump delivered his unhinged, lie-filled, racist, and disturbingly dark State of the Union address this week, where he gaslit Americans about his accomplishments but ultimately did nothing to change his abysmal standing in approval polls.

Lawyer who took down tariffs trolls Trump

Neal Katyal, the attorney who successfully challenged the legality of Trump’s tariffs before the Supreme Court, spoke with CNBC about the victory. While he took the metaphorical high road in describing the case, he couldn’t resist a subtle poke at the famously thin-skinned president.

Bombshell reporting verifies missing FBI interviews with Trump accuser

MS Now reporter Lisa Rubin confirmed the bombshell reporting by NPR indicating that allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by Trump have been missing from the Epstein files that were released by the DOJ.

Trump tells grieving families all about his own suffering

Trump signed a proclamation recognizing “National Angel Family Day.” The cynically anti-immigrant commemoration, which invokes the suffering of families who have lost loved ones to violent crime, quickly became another opportunity for Trump to air his personal grievances.

Ilhan Omar stands by calling out Trump’s State of the Union lies

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota brushed off CNN’s attempt to wring contrition out of her after shouting back at Trump during his ponderous State of the Union address.

Trump's kooky surgeon general pick withers under mild scrutiny

Health influencer Casey Means, Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, brought her inactive medical license to a Senate hearing this week, where she promoted the feel-good propaganda about proactive health over reactive medicine—while dodging questions about science, medicine, and her habit of boosting treatments that coincidentally align with her brand and bank account.

