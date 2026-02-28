The U.S. and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S. and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”

Trump acknowledged that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying “that often happens in war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack was to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran.

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu said.

Strike hit near Supreme Leader's office

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei was in his offices at the time of the strike. He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown. The attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.

Iran has said it hasn’t enriched since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites America bombed during a 12-day war then. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran is trying to assess and potentially recover material there.

Iran currently has a self-imposed limit on its ballistic missile program, limiting their range to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles). That puts all the Mideast and some of eastern Europe in their range. There is no public evidence of Iran seeking to have intercontinental ballistic missiles, though Washington has criticized its space program as potentially allowing it to one day.

Explosions rock Israel

Iran has vowed to respond if attacked, including saying American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets. Hours after the strikes on Iran, explosions rocked northern Israel as the country worked to intercept incoming Iranian missiles.

The blasts echoed just after the Israeli military said it would be using its air defense systems to bring down the Iranian fire. There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties from the ongoing attack.

Sirens also sounded in Jordan.

Several hospitals in Israel launched their emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities.

Blasts heard in Tehran

Roads to Khamenei's compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital. Neighboring Iraq closed its airspace, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran's military, symbols of government and intelligence targets, according to an official briefed on the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information on the attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate.

Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests. Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran.

Houthi vow to target Red Sea

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, meanwhile, vowed to resume missile and drone attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran, according to two senior Houthi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Houthi leadership.

One of the officials said the rebels’ first attack could come as soon as “tonight.”

The rebels have ceased their attacks on shipping route as part of a deal with the Trump administration that also halted U.S. strikes against the Houthis. They also stopped their attacks against Israel after an October ceasefire that halted major fighting in Gaza.