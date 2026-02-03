Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts slammed his Republican colleagues for their unwillingness to engage with the reality of President Donald Trump’s out-of-control immigration apparatus.

“I talk to Republican colleagues all the time who privately confess to me that this is a disaster,” McGovern said during a debate on the government funding bill that includes no meaningful guardrails for Trump’s immigration goons. “And then they come on the floor, and then they talk to the press and say everything is beautiful. That's just not reality.”

“We have people that are being murdered in our streets by U.S. federal agents. When is enough going to be enough? I mean, I can't believe this,” McGovern added. “I get it: Everybody over there is afraid of the guy in the White House. But maybe you should be more afraid of your constituents. Maybe you ought to listen to your constituents because they're sick and tired of this BS. They've had it. They want Congress to be a body that fights for them—that fights to improve the quality of life for average people.”

McGovern certainly isn’t alone in his exasperation with the ongoing terror caused by Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement thugs.