A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Pam Bondi is coming for our First Amendment rights

We will not be silenced.

'Not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein': Trump team's new line of defense

I’m not a pedophile! I just party with pedophiles!

Venezuelans fled a violent paramilitary—only to find Trump's version here

The similarities between Trump’s ICE and Venezuela’s colectivos are truly alarming.

How toxic is the ICE name? Let the Olympics show you.

You know it’s bad when winter sports don’t want to be associated with ice …

Cartoon: Open up, Skippy

No one holds a grudge quite like the baby man in the White House.

Are Trump and his team actively trying to lose the midterms?

Going after guns and alienating his base is quite possibly the dumbest thing Trump could do.

Bernie Sanders holds health official’s feet to the fire on vaccines

It’s not hard to poke holes in antivaxxers’ quackery.

