Luke and Brent Ganger, the brothers of Renee Good, gave emotional statements during a public forum hosted by Democrats Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Robert Garcia of California on Tuesday.

People attend a candlelight vigil for Renee Good at the U.S. Embassy in London on Jan. 12.

Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement thug Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Luke spoke first, telling the crowd that he and his brother hope to instigate the positive change that continues to elude the current political climate in the wake of their sister’s death.

“I was talking to my 4-year-old last week, when she noticed I was not doing well. I had to come here today and talk to some important people,” Luke said. “She knows that her aunt died and that somebody caused it to happen. She told me that there are no bad people and that everyone makes mistakes. She has [Good’s] spirit.”

Brent followed, reading from the beautiful eulogy he gave at Good’s funeral, calling his late sister “unapologetically hopeful” and a loving mother.

“As a mother, Renee poured herself into love. The kind of love that shows up every day, that sacrifices quietly, that cheers loudly, that believes deeply,” Brent said. “Her children were and are her heart—walking around outside her body. And she made sure they felt safe, valued, and endlessly loved.”

Not one elected Republican showed up.