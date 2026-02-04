Melania Trump held a White House press event with American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, who was freed last year after 15 months in captivity. And, of course, she couldn’t help but use the meeting to plug her vanity project, “Melania.”

“Why do you feel it’s appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your documentary?” a reporter asked.

“This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages,” Melania claimed.

x Q: Why do you feel it's appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie?



MELANIA TRUMP: This is not a promotion



(She promoted her video literally 5 minutes ago during this same event) pic.twitter.com/Rkp7pO1Rdy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

Cue a hazy camera and squiggly lines as we flash back roughly five minutes earlier, when Melania told reporters that they could see her “emotional meeting” with Siegel because it was “captured on camera and available to see in my new film.”

x "It's available to see in my new film, 'Melania.' It was very emotional" -- Melania Trump pimps her movie during an event about freed hostages pic.twitter.com/fFT9LTbM8w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

“It was very emotional,” she added.

The Trump family crest may as well be a snake-oil wagon with a sign that reads, “Bribes go here.”