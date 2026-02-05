On Feb. 5, 2003, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell’s address to the United Nations Security Council was built around the unfounded claim that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was concealing weapons of mass destruction.

“Every statement I make today is backed up by sources—solid sources,” Powell told the world. “These are not assertions. What we're giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence.”

Of course, they were anything but facts, and the “solid intelligence” was anything but solid.

Through evidence-free claims of ties between al-Qaida and Hussein, neoconservatives—and plenty of others—beat the drums of war. Just weeks after Powell’s U.N. address, Operation Iraqi Freedom began on March 20, 2003.

The war would stretch on for nearly nine years, claiming the lives of thousands of American service members and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

About 14 months after operations began, Powell acknowledged that the supposed evidence of weapons of mass destruction was bunk. Still, Powell continued to run cover for George W. Bush’s administration through much of 2004, submitting his resignation letter shortly after that year’s elections.

Years later, Powell expressed regret over his speech—while promoting his memoir on “Larry King Live.”

In his 2018 memoir, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona—himself a rabid proponent for war in Iraq—also admitted that the endeavor was premised on a lie, writing, “The war, with its cost in lives and treasure and security, can’t be judged as anything other than a mistake, a very serious one, and I have to accept my share of the blame for it.”