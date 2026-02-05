President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, bringing his familiar brand of Christian Nationalism infused with his megalomania and persecution complex.

Trump wandered through a series of babbling claims, boasting about saving the word “Christmas” and taking digs at the press.

“I can never get a fair break from the fake news,” Trump complained, scolding the media for failing to appreciate what he called a “joke” he made last fall about not being heaven bound. “I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people.”

x Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "I never get a fair break from the fake news, which is back there. That's a lot of fake news. Last time I was having a lot of fun, we had 60,000 people and I'm talking about the fact I will never make it to heaven. I was being funny ... I… pic.twitter.com/tPMvocOjQr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

Trump also greeted visiting leaders from around the world, singling out El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. He boasted about sending immigrants to the country’s CECOT prison—which is criticized for its plethora of human rights abuses—and marveled at how “long and big” it is.

“You're gonna walk away and say ‘he's the meanest son of a gun I've ever seen,’ but I’m not,” Trump said.

And it wouldn’t be a Trump speech without revisiting his lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

“They rigged the second election,” Trump said. “I had to win it. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego. I would have had a bad ego for the rest of my life. Now I really have a big ego.”

Amen?