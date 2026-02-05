A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

23 years ago: Colin Powell lied to launch a bogus war

To think it used to be truly inappropriate to base political actions on lies.

Bezos guts the Washington Post—just like Trump wanted

We’re witnessing the death of mainstream media institutions.

Republicans love Trump's ICE agenda—unless it's in their state

The GOP is the party of NIMBY.

Cartoon: Peachy fraud

Something sure smells in the state of Georgia.

‘I don’t know’: Trump plays dumb on abysmal approval rating

When in doubt, make it up.

Trump dedicates National Prayer Breakfast to his favorite god—himself

When Trump goes off the teleprompter, you truly never know what he’ll say.

Trump’s latest US attorney pick is another real winner

She’s been practicing law for three years. What could go wrong?

Click here to see more cartoons.