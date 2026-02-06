President Donald Trump is once again begging to get impeached after he issued a blatant extortion threat to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to multiple reports, Trump said he would release federal funding that Congress already appropriated for the Gateway tunnel—a critical infrastructure project that would add two additional rail tunnels connecting New Jersey and New York—if Schumer agreed to name Washington-Dulles International Airport and Manhattan's Pennsylvania Station after Trump.

Trump canceled the Gateway funding during the government shutdown in October, using the cancellation of the funds as a bargaining chip to get the government reopened. He thought—incorrectly—that canceling the funds would scare Democrats into agreeing to fund the government without getting any concessions from Trump and the GOP.

"The project in New York—it’s billions and billions of dollars that Schumer has worked 20 years to get—it’s terminated," Trump said at the time.

A tunnel is under construction in Manhattan that will connect New York and New Jersey.

But months after the government funding battle ended, Trump still hasn't released the funds.

New Jersey and New York both filed a joint lawsuit on Tuesday seeking immediate release of the money. The project was set to run out of funds on Friday and put the tunnel construction on hold indefinitely—a move that not only halts the project but will also lead to 1,000 workers losing their jobs, according to state lawmakers, including New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

“Suspending the funding for this monumental project based on the President’s desire to punish political rivals violates the Administrative Procedure Act many times over,” New York Attorney General Tish James and acting New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport wrote in the complaint, which will be heard by a federal judge on Friday.

Yet, rather than simply stop punishing New York and New Jersey and release the funds, Trump reportedly issued another extortion threat, this time that he’d unfreeze the funds if Democrats agreed to stain two major American transportation hubs with Trump’s dumb name.

Schumer reportedly already eschewed Trump's offer.

“There was nothing to trade,” an unnamed "person close to Schumer" told Politico. “The president stopped the funding and he can restart the funding with a snap of his fingers.”

Other Democratic lawmakers slammed Trump for committing yet another impeachable offense.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, shown on Jan. 28.

"Six years ago, I proudly led the effort to impeach Donald Trump over his illegal scheme to extort Ukraine. Today, he is once again attempting to extend his extortion racket by smearing his name onto Penn Station while holding up billions in critical funding for the Gateway Project," Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York wrote in a post on X.

"While American infrastructure crumbles, Trump would much rather prioritize selfish renaming over much-needed rebuilding. The Gateway Project funding must be released immediately. Donald Trump’s legacy will not be defined by where he slapped his name; it will be defined by the mess he left our nation’s most important infrastructure project,” he continued.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, echoed those sentiments.

"This is ridiculous," she said in a statement. "These naming rights aren’t tradable as part of any negotiations, and neither is the dignity of New Yorkers. At a time when New Yorkers are already being crushed by high costs under the Trump tariffs, the president continues to put his own narcissism over the good-paying union jobs this project provides and the extraordinary economic impact the Gateway tunnel will bring."

At the end of the day, this is just the latest in a string of impeachable offenses Trump has committed since retaking office.

Trump is a malignant narcissist whose obsession with himself hurts the American people and is below the dignity of the office he holds. He must be impeached and removed from office.