On Friday, the Trump administration defended President Donald Trump’s decision to post a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

On Thursday night, Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account promoting long-debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The video contained a segment with the faces of the Obamas pasted on top of apes along with the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

There is a long history of racists using imagery of apes, monkeys, and other simians to depict Black people as subhuman, unevolved, and lesser than white people. Obama was the first Black president of the United States and Michelle Obama the nation’s first Black first lady.

In a statement White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said criticism of the racist Trump video was “fake outrage.” Leavitt also said, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans should “immediately denounce Trump’s disgusting bigotry.” He also noted, “The Obamas are brilliant, compassionate and patriotic Americans. They represent the best of this country. Donald Trump is a vile, unhinged and malignant bottom feeder.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the video was “disgusting behavior by the president” and said, “Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is a Black Republican, condemned the post writing, “Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

Notably in its first draft of coverage of the video, the story from New York Times reporter Isabella Kwai insisted that it was “unclear if Mr. Trump was aware that the clip had been included in the video before he shared it.” That paragraph was later removed but no editor’s note was included in the story despite the major change. The Times and other major news organizations have frequently been caught cleaning up Trump’s remarks and policies, removing context of his bigotry and ineptitude in a practice called “sanewashing.”

But there is no doubt that Trump is a racist.

Related | Trump amps up his racist immigration tirade

Trump has spent decades as a public figure saying racist things and promoting racist ideas and this has only amplified during his two terms as president. His administration has pursued racist policy goals in foreign policy and domestic policy.

Additionally, he is financially supported by billionaire Elon Musk, who has personally pushed racism and turned X into a cesspool of racism and a haven for bigots.

The Obamas have been the most consistent targets of Trump’s racism. He transitioned into becoming a political figure based on his open support of the debunked and racist “birther” conspiracy theory.

The mainstream press has continued its crusade to sanitize who Trump is and has pushed false claims that he is shifting his “tone.” But Trump’s post and his other activities make clear he is staying true to what he is: a racist.

Editor’s note: Donald Trump appeared to delete the racist post the morning of Feb. 6.