Conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen decided to float the white supremacist and logically baseless ”great replacement” conspiracy theory, suggesting that Democrats are deliberately allowing millions of undocumented people into the United States so they can illegally vote and swing elections.

“There are conspiracy theories why you'd let in 10 million undocumented Democrats,” Kernen told moderate Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who was on the show to discuss Senate negotiations over Department of Homeland Security funding.

“They're not Democrats,” Coons interrupted.

“I’m kidding,” Kernen replied, before continuing to advance the bigoted claim that rejecting Republican-created voter suppression laws is somehow evidence of complicity in nonexistent election fraud

x "That's just not true, as you well know" -- Sen. Chris Coons is a bit taken aback after CNBC's Joe Kernen pushes the great replacement theory during an interview pic.twitter.com/Sy1C4ywp3S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2026

Racist voter suppression is one of the only consistent "policies" the GOP has offered over the past several election cycles. It is a white supremacist strategy the Trump administration is hoping to franchise around the globe.

Since Donald Trump’s return to office, Republicans have repeatedly pushed the SAVE Act, a national voter ID proposal that would disenfranchise tens of millions of registered voters, disproportionately hurting younger voters and voters of color.

As with Trump’s increasingly dangerous attempts to “prove” he won the 2020 election, accusations of mass fraud by undocumented immigrants are free of both evidence and logic. The idea that even one person, let alone millions, would risk prison or deportation to cast a vote in an election strains the imagination.

Related | GOP embraces racist ‘replacement theory’ to anger white voters

Unable to offer popular policy solutions, Republicans—and Trump—respond to each special election loss with increased panic, and a growing desperation to suppress the vote.