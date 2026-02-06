New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order on Friday to limit the ability of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to invade buildings, a direct rebuke of the Trump administration.

Mamdani announced and signed the order during a speech at an interfaith breakfast at the New York Public Library.

“We will stand with the stranger today, tomorrow, and all the days that are still to come,” Mamdani said, a reference to the biblical concept of showing hospitality to “strangers.”

“This order is a sweeping reaffirmation of our commitment to our immigrant neighbors and to public safety as a whole. We will make it clear once again that ICE will not be able to enter New York City property without a judicial warrant,” he continued.

Mamdani said the order would protect schools, shelters, hospitals, and city residents’ private data from being “unlawfully accessed by the federal government.”

White House border czar Tom Homan, shown in September.

The order comes just a few days after President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan reaffirmed the Trump administration’s demands that state and local municipalities allow ICE and other federal agents to run wild as they enact Trump’s deportation agenda. Homan made his statement while proclaiming that the operation in Minnesota, where two innocent people were shot dead by federal agents, had been “very effective.”

Mamdani’s defiance also comes after leading Republicans, like House Speaker Mike Johnson, voiced support for ICE agents ignoring the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable search and seizure.

Mamdani’s opposition to ICE is a sharp departure from the policy of former Mayor Eric Adams. After being indicted on corruption charges in 2024, Adams allied himself with Trump and openly supported ICE and Homan’s anti-immigrant operations in the city. The Trump administration also moved to dismiss Adams’ indictment.

Mamdani rose to national prominence after he confronted Homan over the administration’s abuse of migrants while he was campaigning to become mayor. After winning the election, he has stuck to his guns.

Shortly after winning the mayoral race, Mamdani said at a press conference that if ICE agents violated the law, they would be “held accountable.” And in January, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” he called for ICE to be abolished.

“We're seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law, but instead what it's doing is terrorizing people—no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case,” he explained.

On immigration, New York residents are getting the exact leadership they voted for.