OUT: Using your taxpayer dollars to fund humanitarian efforts so innocent kids don’t die of malaria and diarrhea!

IN: Using your taxpayer dollars to fund hard-right efforts so Elon Musk can keep running his Nazi online cesspool and pushing his child sexual abuse material-generating chatbot.

Yes, with a laser focus on what the world really needs, the State Department appears to be set to shovel a bunch of money at MAGA-aligned think tanks and charities in Europe. Your taxpayer dollars will then be used for the very important task of fighting any U.K. or European Union digital privacy or free speech laws that make American companies sad.

In case you’re wondering who in the administration is the person helming this effort, meet Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Sarah Rogers, who recently traveled abroad to find her like-minded brethren. Rogers brings her vast experience representing tobacco companies and the National Rifle Association to the table. Sure, she does not appear to have any diplomatic background, but what she does have is a truly abhorrent worldview that she is happy to share on Elon Musk’s X, The Everything Nazi App.

Here’s Rogers just last month, riffing on Germany. After a neo-Nazi account replied to her with an antisemitic AND racist post saying “jews let the browns in,” Rogers decided to set him straight.

“Germany infamously retains very few Jews, yet imported barbarian rapist hordes (as an American, I’m allowed to call them that) under Merkel,” Rogers wrote. “Even today, Germany suppresses political opposition who point this out.”

It seems like sort of a bad idea for a top diplomat tasked to work with Europe to say this sort of thing, but this is no misstep that would cost Rogers her gig. Rather, it is exactly the kind of speech that the United States wants to force on Europe and the rest of the world.

Indeed, it’s official government policy, per Ms. Rogers, who threatened the U.K. government for daring to suggest it might look into whether X is violating the country’s Online Safety Act by being a hotbed of nonconsensual sexual deepfakes and child sexual abuse material. Rogers said that “nothing is off the table when it comes to free speech” and that “this is an issue dear to us, and I think we would certainly want to respond.”

Vice President JD Vance set the tone for this early on, attacking mass migration on the continent and whining that the EU suppresses free speech. All of this even got codified in the comically racist “National Security Strategy” the Trump administration released last year, which was really an extended screed about keeping Europe white.

This isn’t the only MAGA propaganda you’re paying for. The meager remnants of the Voice of America are pumping out effusive praise of Donald Trump rather than the whole “serving as a beacon of freedom abroad” thing.

So, the best use of your tax dollars is to fund EuroMAGA weirdos so that they can undermine the duly enacted privacy and safety laws of their various countries so that X and Grok can keep beaming vile content worldwide.

Super glad we discontinued all the actual meaningful international aid by killing USAID, resulting in nearly 800,000 deaths worldwide thus far from wholly preventable illnesses in favor of what is essentially a lobbying effort for Musk and his ilk.

A State Department spokesperson was very sad and mad when it was pointed out that this sort of seemed like a covert ops slush fund, what with paying groups to undermine the actual laws and government of another country. How dare you! This is just a “transparent, lawful use of resources to advance U.S. interests and values abroad.”

Too bad the values being advanced are those of people like Trump, Musk, and Rogers.