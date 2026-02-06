A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump posts video of the Obamas as apes—and won't apologize

The president’s cracks open a case of vintage racism for this one.

Trump prepares to squander his midterm war chest

Wouldn’t be the first time he set a pile of money on fire.

GOP's new voter suppression bill won't SAVE anything

The SAVE America Act is a waste of everyone’s time—fighting a problem that doesn’t exist.

Trump's latest extortion threat should get him impeached

Who the hell wants to travel though Donald J. Trump Penn Station anyway?

CNBC host toys around with racist conspiracy theory

You know, as one does.

Cartoon: Introducing the Kennedy Center remodel!

Now with 100% more vacant lot!

RFK Jr. touts yet another unhinged 'wellness' plan

At heart, Kennedy is just a 1980s diet book writer.

