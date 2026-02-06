Minnesota is not just besieged by ICE goons tackling, snatching, and even killing immigrants and citizens across the state. It’s also currently besieged by Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist-turned-right-wing-influencer who is somehow simultaneously both a doofus and a menace.

After embarrassing himself to pieces at his failed Minneapolis demonstration a few weeks ago, he’s back in the state to stage another rally in the Minnesota Capitol rotunda on Saturday.

Well, maybe.

Lang insists he has a permit, but not according to the state officials who actually issue permits. They said that the time and space were already reserved.

And in case Lang tries to spin this as some sort of nefarious plot to stop him from spreading his vitally important racist pro-ICE sentiments, know that had Lang bothered to look at the public-for-all-the-world-to-see Capitol complex calendar, he could see that an event is, indeed, scheduled.

To be fair, as a Jan. 6 insurrectionist, Lang is probably somewhat confused by the notion that you are not supposed to just go into a Capitol building and trash the place when you feel like it.

While Lang may not be able to have one of his wee little rallies at the Capitol, he didn’t miss an opportunity to go on the grounds and commit yet another crime.

Lang decided it would be a terrific idea to post himself kicking down letters from an ice sculpture outside the state Capitol, turning “PROSECUTE ICE” into “PRO ICE,” which got him booked into Ramsey County Jail on a felony charge for criminal damage to property.

Honestly, man, this is just embarrassing. Jakey is out there looking like a Temu Hitler who couldn’t quite grow the mustache, dressed up in his finest fake military duds, out of breath from the effort of kicking chunks of ice. Minnesotans are putting themselves at risk against marauding ICE goons every moment of every day, but this guy thinks he’s the real hero for breaking an ice sculpture.

The sculpture Lang destroyed had been commissioned by Common Defense, a veterans’ group. During the unveiling of the sculpture, just a few hours before Lang wrecked it, Common Defense and community leaders spoke out about the murders of Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

When reached after Lang had his little temper tantrum, Jacob Thomas, communication director for the group, said, “I gave eight years of my life in service to this country in the military. For a Jan. 6 insurrectionist to destroy our display is an attack on the First Amendment veterans like me fought to defend.”

See, Jake? That’s an actual veteran—unlike you. His group also had an actual permit—unlike you.

Lang was arrested and booked into jail on felony suspicion of criminal damage to property

Jake Lang, who organized the “March Against Minnesota Fraud,” before he fled in fear on Jan. 17.

Has anyone thought to tell Jake that, unlike federal offenses, President Donald Trump cannot pardon him for this one?

At least Lang can join the increasing number of J6ers who have committed new crimes since Trump pardoned the lot of them shortly after taking office in January 2025. By the start of 2026, at least 33 of these dirtbags had been arrested, charged, or sentenced for other crimes.

Honestly, it’s probably best for Lang if this weekend’s rally in St. Paul doesn’t happen. He already thoroughly beclowned himself a few weeks ago in Minneapolis. After puffing out his chest about how he would lead a mighty CRUSADER MARCH on “Little Somalia,” he instead mustered about 20 ragtag fellow racists who were vastly outnumbered by counterprotesters. He didn’t have a permit for that demonstration either.

Lang ended up cowering in a window well in front of Minneapolis City Hall as hardened antifa shock troops attacked him with maximum force. Okay, well, actually, it was just some normies with silly string and water balloons, but that was too much for Lang, who fled with his tail between his legs.

If only those left-wing terrorists had behaved as Lang did on Jan. 6, which was totally peaceful and noble. Everyone knows the best way to show you respect America and law enforcement officers is to attack officers guarding the Capitol and hit them with a bat over a dozen times.

Lang is one of the violent anti-police criminals that the right loves to howl about, but they could muster no such outrage when Trump let Lang and the other J6ers who assaulted police escape any consequences.

Regrettably, this Z-list conservative influencer will probably continue to bother Minnesotans for as long as it earns him clicks—but maybe not. He is running a pointless vanity campaign for a Senate seat in Florida, and surely he’ll have to go tend to that fantasy soon, right?

Because Minnesota has enough problems right now without this dork doddering around.