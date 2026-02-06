Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance were met with a whole lot of boos from an international crowd during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, after the couple appeared on screen during the festivities in Milan, Italy.

“There’s the vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha—oops, those are not, those are a lot of boos for him,” one television announcer said. “Whistling, jeering—some applause,” she noted after the camera quickly cut away. “Not a long shot of him.”

x BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026

Ahead of Friday’s ceremony, the International Olympic Committee pleaded with fans not to boo Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were set to attend. But even the spirit of Olympic unity proved no match for the global scorn earned by Vance and the amoral Trump administration.

