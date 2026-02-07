Republicans spent the week moving the goal posts on how much pedophilia they’re willing to accept by way of the Epstein files. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration of fascist clowns managed to embarrass themselves in public—over and over again.

And it was all on video.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proved no match for Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois during a House Financial Services Committee hearing this week.

Casten tangled up the aging Howdy Doody impressionist with his own words, citing a letter in which Bessent wrote plainly that “tariffs are inflationary”—which directly contradicted Bessent’s earlier testimony.

Bessent returned for another shellacking the following day, appearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. He was no more prepared for an interrogation on Trump’s failing economic policies this time around.

Trump told NBC News in an interview released Wednesday that despite the failures of his administration—killing civilians, rising costs—he doesn’t know why his approval ratings continue to fall.

Amid the fallout from the partial and inept release of the Epstein files, the sycophants in Trump's Department of Justice have concocted a new defense to absolve their Dear Leader and his associates of culpability in Epstein's crimes.

In a Fox News interview that aired earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi tried to justify the DOJ’s decision to arrest journalist Don Lemon by arguing that his reporting was an “attack-style infiltration” of a Minnesota church.

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya testified before a Senate committee, where Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont quickly cut through the stupor of anti-science rhetoric and misinformation pushed by Health and Human Services quack Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Luke and Brent Ganger, the brothers of Renee Good, gave emotional statements during a public forum hosted by Democrats Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Robert Garcia of California. Republican officials declined to attend the event.

During an interview with Daily Mail, Vice President JD Vance refused to say whether he would apologize to the family of Alex Pretti if an investigation found that Pretti’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed by federal immigration thugs in Minneapolis.