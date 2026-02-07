Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week was not a terrific week for the Department of Justice. How dare they sideline “Eagle” Ed Martin? Why weren’t they able to protect Elon Musk from the terror of appearing at a deposition? And the biggest question of all: Who the hell is even left?

Farewell, Ed Martin, we sadly knew ye

Somehow, in a Department of Justice populated entirely by the worst people on earth, Ed Martin was somehow so extra that he is now out of one of his jobs. And somehow, in a DOJ populated entirely by the very worst people on earth, Martin managed to be a bridge too far.

In December, Martin, he of 2020-election-conspiracy fame, was demoted and told he doesn’t get to run the department’s Weaponization Working Group any longer, nor is he still an assistant attorney general.

There are many, many reasons he could have been sidelined. There’s his penchant for reportedly destroying government documents, or perhaps it was because he wrote a threatening letter to a former FBI agent who was a plaintiff in a state court defamation suit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones?

Nope, neither of those, apparently! Instead, it looks like Martin perhaps may have done a little light leaking of grand jury materials?

Martin is still the U.S. pardon attorney, but he doesn’t get to work at DOJ headquarters any longer. It appears this slow-push-out-the-door method is working, as Martin is expected to leave the DOJ entirely in the next few weeks.

Well, duh. It isn’t like the pardon attorney is a real job any longer when anyone can just give Trump enough money and get one, no attorney needed.

Enjoy your deposition, Elon Musk

Elon Musk, shown last November.

For several months at the start of last year, the Trump administration played this complicated and stupid little game about what Elon Musk’s exact role at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency was. He was the public face of DOGE, but when it came to court cases, he was just a widdle guy, and some rando named Amy Gleason was the official head of the fake department.

It looks like the efficacy of this little “is he or isn’t he?” game has run its course, as a federal court just ruled that Musk has to sit for a deposition in a case challenging DOGE’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government’s primary foreign-aid agency.

Sure, some courts have barred depositions of Cabinet secretaries, but Musk wasn’t one! He wasn’t even a Senate-confirmed appointee! He’s just some guy, and as the judge pointed out, he doesn’t work for the government any longer! Sorry that you are not special enough to get to duck depositions, Elon.

DOJ lawyers may soon be even worse at their jobs

With experienced federal prosecutors in Minnesota running for the door, as well as the fact the DOJ decimated its own ranks over the past year, the agency now faces a critical shortage of lawyers in multiple federal districts. But the DOJ has a terrific plan on how to staff up: “emergency jump teams.”

What?

All 93 U.S. attorneys have been tasked with naming one or two prosecutors who will be available for “surges.” These prosecutors will then be on a standing list of unlucky souls who will jump into districts all across the country whenever the DOJ needs “urgent assistance due to emergent or critical situations,” according to a memo the department sent out.

People attend a candlelight vigil Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis.

What the DOJ isn’t saying here is that the critical situations are ones of their own making. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota didn’t leave on a whim. They’re leaving because they don’t want to be part of things like the administration’s shameful attempts to smear slain mother Renee Good and her widow rather than investigate the federal agent who needlessly killed Good.

This is happening at a time when the Minnesota U.S. attorney’s office needs as many warm bodies as it can get. Operation Metro Surge, which has flooded the state with federal immigration agents, has been nothing but a lawless rampage, and whaddya know? Turns out that when you wrongfully detain a bunch of people, kill a couple more, and violently assault people on camera on the regular, you end up with a lot of court cases about it! Who knew?

Of course, the solution here is not to make the federal agents obey the law, nor is it to staff up with prosecutors who have experience in the district. Instead, some combo of true believers and inexperienced attorneys will be flung into whatever federal district Trump is attacking, and will be tasked with showing up to courts they have never before appeared in.

That’s sure to go swell and will definitely not result in those people walking off the job, nosiree.

Is it bad when the DOJ decides not to tell a judge about binding law?

Yes. Yes, it is. There are whole ethics rules about it and everything. If there are binding cases that are adverse to your position, you have to disclose those to the court.

A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post.

However, we all know by now that the Trump administration has a peculiar view of its obligations to the court. Indeed, this DOJ behaves more like the courts have obligations to the administration.

So, when the DOJ sought a warrant from a federal magistrate just to search Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson’s home as part of a leak investigation, they didn’t want to clutter things up with all that pesky law stuff. So they didn’t bother to tell the magistrate that there is a 1980 law that protects journalists, barring investigators from searching for or seizing a journalist’s material unless the journalist is suspected of crimes related to those materials.

Yeah, that’s kind of a big one to try to hide.

You shouldn’t need a lawsuit to stop ICE from attacking schools

Two Minnesota school districts, along with the statewide teachers’ union, have

sued to stop the administration from taking enforcement actions in and around public schools.

Wahhhh, your soft little kids can’t take being tackled by ICE agents? Do the little babies get sad when they are tear-gassed? Why are you all whining about how a third of your students no longer come to school because ICE agents are targeting bus stops and arresting parents?

It’s seriously depressing—and seriously dystopian—that Minnesota teachers have to go to court to beg the administration to let up on their siege enough to allow kids to go to school, but that’s where we are.