It’s Super Bowl Sunday! As conservatives cry over Bad Bunny—and tune in to their very own shitty halftime alternative—let’s take a look at some of the best Super Bowl cartoons. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: DEI bowl, by Clay Jones

Originally published Feb. 11, 2025.

Cartoon: Bad Bunny vs. bad president, by Clay Jones

Originally published Oct. 1, 2025.

Cartoon: Sanctuary Seahawks, by David Horsey

Originally published Jan. 25.

Cartoon: ICE, ICE, bunny, by Clay Jones

Originally published Feb. 2.

Cartoon: Super Bowl redo, by David Horsey

Originally published Feb. 6.

Cartoon: If Trump says it’s bad, it must be good, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published Feb. 6.

Related | MAGA poor sports unveil their awful Super Bowl halftime alternative