President Donald Trump kicked off February with an ominous promise: Not only would his compromised Justice Department continue its unprecedented attacks on his political enemies, they would be devoting more resources than ever to prosecuting key Democrats and White House critics.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group” has been at the center of a series of failed efforts to use the legal system to harass public servants including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, former special counsel Jack Smith, and a host of other current and former government officials. Now it appears Trump’s shadowy revenge group is turning its fire on the working journalists documenting the administration’s brazen criminality.

So far, Bondi’s efforts have only yielded multiple humiliations for the White House, including a federal judge tossing DOJ’s legally bogus indictments of James and Comey in November 2025. Those embarrassments led to Trump dumping former Weaponization Working Group’s former chief, Ed Martin, from his role and elevating Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche into the post at the beginning of February. Within days, Blanche announced that the working group would take on a sweeping new scope as the center of Trump’s political retribution within the DOJ.

“Todd Blanche is here to remind us that a mild-mannered Nazi is still a Nazi,” Donald’s niece Mary L. Trump posted on X in response to news of Blanche’s elevation.

For independent journalists—and even those with the legal resources available to major media outlets—Blanche’s new role is the clearest sign yet that Trump is preparing for a major clash between the free press and his authoritarian style of government.

According to reporting from CNN, the Weaponization Working Group will now meet daily to advance its agenda of prosecuting the president’s political enemies, even if that means drawing resources away from the Justice Department’s actual investigative and enforcement work. In other words, forget about the Epstein files—the DOJ’s new focus is on indicting as many Democrats as possible before the midterms.

Prominent and not-so-prominent journalists are already feeling the heat. Former CNN anchor turned Independent journalist Don Lemon’s arrest on bogus charges last month apparently came at Trump’s urging, in an effort to instill fear in reporters who dared to cover ICE’s extreme violence in Minneapolis and across the nation. Bondi described Lemon’s journalism as “attack-style infiltration,” a term without any legal meaning, and justified his arrest on the grounds that Lemon’s journalistic style was overly confrontational.

Don Lemon

None of that is a crime, of course. But Lemon’s arrest signals a shift from anti-journalist rhetoric into actual legal action for the White House, which already boasts a lengthy list of “Media Offenders” available on its website.

As one of the media figures whose name appears on the list, I have long warned that Trump’s attack on journalists would never stop with mere rhetoric. Now, under the official auspices of the Justice Department, Trump’s clampdown on the free press has officially begun.

Trump’s escalating war on journalism comes at the same time as the White House is encouraging its right-wing megadonors to begin consolidating as many media outlets as possible under their grip. We can see the effects in the rapid transformation of CBS News after its elevation of Republican propagandist Bari Weiss to head the network. Within days of her takeover, the formerly independent CBS Evening News ran a glowing tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio which generated a tidal wave of criticism from fellow journalists and media ethics experts.

Trump donors are also expanding their reach into the media industry in a focused effort to further manipulate public opinion. Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is currently locked in a battle to acquire Warner Brothers Discovery, with potentially sweeping implications for news network CNN. Ellison was also responsible for bringing Weiss into CBS News despite unified opposition from journalists there. The billionaire has also spoken with Trump about firing CNN hosts who aren’t loyal to Trump in an echo of the firings currently underway at CBS.

“Blind justice” by Clay Bennett

The result is a landscape where media outlets like CBS News are no longer willing to defend journalists who report true but unflattering things about the White House. Reporters are increasingly left to fend for themselves against costly, frivolous lawsuits brought by the federal government with the intention of silencing future criticism.

Without the support of newsroom legal departments—or in the case of independent journalists, without access to a legal department at all—journalists now must weigh self-censorship against potential bankruptcy.

Reporters will continue to do their critical work even at the risk of political prosecution, but Trump’s unprecedented attacks on the free press are making it harder than ever for those reporters to do their jobs. The First Amendment is now under direct threat by the same Justice Department that is duty bound by law to protect it. Yet even in the face of state-backed harassment and persecution, America’s journalists aren’t willing to go down without a fight.