Right around this time last year, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Russ Vought, and the racist tweens at the pretend Department of Government Efficiency were having a barnburner of a time firing thousands of federal workers based on some combination of vibes and malice. Of course, even a year ago, it was obvious they had no idea what they were doing, when they ended up begging the newly fired to return.

Who knew we needed all these air traffic controllers?

All told, the federal government lost 317,000 employees in 2025 due to firings, agency closures, or retirements—often, forced retirements. But it turns out, you actually need a significant number of people to do the work of government. But now, with agencies so hobbled by cuts, the administration can’t really do much more than move deck chairs around on the Titanic.

Let’s check in on the Social Security Administration, which got rid of 7,400 employees during the purges, or slightly over the administration’s target of 7,000. That left the agency comically, catastrophically understaffed when it comes to answering phones—a huge part of the work of the agency.

The first attempt to fix this, last summer, was to reassign at least 1,000 field office staff to phone duties. Last month, the agency moved 800 more employees from field offices and processing centers over to phones as well. The latest reassignment will move an unknown number of employees from nine different units, including disability adjudication and finance, to—you guessed it—phones.

Of course, as one of the reassigned employees explained, it does not make a ton of sense to take the people who process claims and benefits and put them on the phones instead: “Why are we being forced away from the backlog of appeals and cases and forced onto the phones to take calls from people wondering what the status of their claim is and where their back benefits are? We are the workers who process the claims they are waiting for.”

Good point. But hey, at least all these employees will get a massive three hours of training before doing an entirely different job. Field offices have a backlog of 12 million transactions, while processing centers have around 5 million.

However, the administration clearly wants to be able to report that under Glorious Leader Trump, the SSA is the most efficient it has ever been, so it is fixated on the metric that is both most quantifiable and likely the biggest source of frustration for many people interacting with the agency: long waits on hold before being able to talk to an agent.

The agency already tried getting creative with how things are measured. In order to say that the call wait time had decreased, the agency reported every caller who requested a callback as waiting zero minutes. In reality, it took an average of nearly two hours to get a return call. And once you pull out the fake zeros, you get an average phone wait time of 59 minutes, which is Y I K E S.

If you don’t have any dealings with the SSA, never fear! The Internal Revenue Service is also going to be a hot mess for the tax filing season, and the administration is solving it in the same stupid way.

The IRS lost 20,000 people—over 20% of its headcount—in 2025. It hasn’t really done a stellar job staffing up for tax season either. At the moment, it’s brought in 50 new employees for the division that processes tax returns, which represents a whopping 2% of how many it is authorized to hire.

As with SSA, the IRS is trying to fix this by sliding people around. The people processing your tax returns this year will include hundreds of involuntarily reassigned employees from departments like human resources and IT—in other words, people with no tax return experience at all.

Won’t all these inexperienced employees make things slower, not faster? Never fear. Through the magic of fiddling with the metrics, the administration hopes to convince everyone that things are just fine.

The IRS tracks telephone service levels based on how quickly a caller gets to an agent. In recent years, the target has been 85%, but that’s been dropped to 70% for 2026. Honestly, that’s probably still kind of optimistic.

The administration would actually like to hire more IRS workers, but having just flashily declared that it is now way easier to fire government employees, it’s not the greatest time to recruit. That’s especially true because the Office of Personnel Management has not specified what jobs fall into the new, easily fireable category, and Trump gets the final say on that anyway.

Somehow, it doesn’t seem like people who were at all conscious in 2025 are going to rush to work for the government these days, given everything. Couldn’t we just have Grok take care of all of this?