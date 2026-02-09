Tens of millions of Americans watched and enjoyed Bad Bunny’s halftime performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but President Donald Trump and other members of the MAGA movement have been bizarrely seething over the joyous event.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump fumed on his social media account. He declared the performance an “affront to the greatness of America” and said “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

To be clear, more than 41 million Americans speak Spanish, the language that Bad Bunny sang in during his show.

Despite Trump’s anger, the halftime show was apparently the chosen entertainment at Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago resort/estate, despite the availability of Turning Point USA’s “alternative” halftime show.

Trump’s close friend and political adviser Laura Loomer was even more explicit, writing on X, “This isn’t White enough for me.” She added, “Can[’]t even watch a Super Bowl anymore because immigrants have literally ruined everything.”

Racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, shown in 2025.

Harmeet Dhillon, current head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, wrote on X, “We aren’t watching him,” referring to Bad Bunny.

Fox News amplified the conservative outrage, claiming the halftime show faced “criticism over the language barrier and a suspected political message.”

Except the message of Bad Bunny’s show was that diversity is a strength and something to be celebrated. He highlighted multiple aspects of Latino culture, including music, dance, work, and historical setbacks and triumphs. The program would have a political message only if the viewer were opposed to strength through diversity—which conservatives are opposed to.

The show ended with Bad Bunny holding up a football with the message “together we are America,” and with the singer saying “God bless America.”

But the conservative take was in the minority in America. According to early ratings data, more than 135 million people watched the Bad Bunny event. By contrast, the YouTube stream for the Turning Point USA show peaked at around 6 million views.

The little-known performers on the right-wing show largely played country music and asserted that it was the “real America,” while headliner Kid Rock lip-synced to his own music. The program also paid tribute to the late racist pundit Charlie Kirk.

The majority of Super Bowl viewers seem to have enjoyed another unifying watch of the Super Bowl, while conservatives got angry and racist—yet again.