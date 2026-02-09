A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
MAGA freaks out as millions of normal people enjoy Bad Bunny
One of Trump’s close advisers gets very bluntly racist.
US Olympians rip Trump's atrocities, infuriating GOP
Ice athletes are disgusted by ICE.
Who knew mass government firings would create a mess?
Move fast and break things (society).
Cartoon: Exactly who you'd expect
Who could’ve guessed?
Trump has literally weaponized the DOJ against journalists
Here’s why one arrest signals a dark new turn in Trump’s war on the press.
Dr. Oz backtracks on anti-vax bullsh-t as measles cases multiply
It only took the largest outbreak in decades.
In Trump world, bad jobs data means things are great
So what if you’re out of work?
