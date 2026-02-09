After a closed-door deposition with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday, Democratic Reps. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Jasmine Crockett of Texas accused the GOP-controlled government of covering up information on the Epstein case.

“The United States government is engaged in an active cover-up of the largest sex trafficking scandal and influence-peddling scandal in the history of the United States,” Stansbury said. “And Donald Trump is right at the center of it.”

According to Stansbury, Maxwell invoked a “blanket” Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, but the convicted sex trafficker made it clear that her silence comes with a price: one of those get-out-of-jail-free cards that President Donald Trump has handed out thousands of times.

“Let us be clear that Donald Trump is not only named thousands of times in the latest release from the Department of Justice, he has been named over 38,000 times in the files that were released two weeks ago alone,” Stansbury said, noting that Trump associates, including billionaire Elon Musk and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, both appear in unflattering ways in the limited materials released to the public by his Department of Justice.