If you would like to know what the U.S. Department of State was up to prior to Jan. 20, 2025, don’t bother checking its official X account. All State Department posts that predate President Donald Trump’s return to office are being deleted. It’s the latest move from an administration hell-bent on destroying our history by ensuring we can’t access it.

This doesn’t just apply to the official State Department account, but also all embassy and ambassador accounts, department subdivision accounts, and program accounts.

But relax, everyone. According to a State Department spokesperson, “All archived content will be preserved in alignment with Federal Record Act requirements and Department policies.”

Of course, this same spokesperson said that deleting years of posts on multiple accounts “will preserve history while promoting the present.” Not quite sure how that works.

There isn’t anything inherently illegal, records-wise, about deciding to delete and archive social media accounts. That material remains—theoretically—available to the public via a Freedom of Information Act request, so it technically complies with record-keeping requirements. However, it turns something easily accessible—and free—into something you need to beg—and pay—the government for instead.

You will not be surprised to learn that this administration routinely ignores FOIA requests. The only solution to that is to file a lawsuit, which the Trump administration will then often fight.

This doesn’t just eliminate easy access to vital materials like policy announcements, speeches, fact sheets, and the like, all of which were shared by official government accounts. It also creates a world where history only begins on the day Trump took office.

Indeed, the State Department spokesperson said the goal of deleting posts was “to limit confusion on U.S government policy and to speak with one voice to advance the President, Secretary, and Administration's goals and messaging.”

The fascist project requires an erasing of history so the past can be rewritten and so that any information contrary to the administration’s goals simply no longer exists. Because an informed populace is a dangerous populace.

It’s the same impulse behind the Central Intelligence Agency’s recent astonishing decision to stop publishing the World Factbook and delete six decades' worth of past publications.

The Factbook contained reliable, objective information about every country in the world—population statistics, economic data, governmental structures, and more. It was a key resource for lawyers handling asylum cases, allowing them to verify and cite oppressive conditions in the countries their clients were fleeing. So, of course, it had to go.

So too did all climate data, because you have to get rid of an incredible amount of statistics in order to pretend climate change isn’t happening.

Federal data deletion encroached into other areas. After a wholesale teardown, some health data was restored, but race and ethnicity data were removed. Can’t say there are massive health disparities based on race if you don’t track health disparities based on race, right?

Then there’s the current president’s push to erase historical facts and context. Trump’s attacks on national parks are partly about his zeal to slap his name and face on everything, but they are also about rewriting history to eliminate the nation’s shameful legacy of slavery.

The administration wants to tightly control the information you get and erase the information you used to get—and Trump’s eager coconspirators are succeeding at a rapid pace.