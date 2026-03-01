On Feb. 24, President Donald Trump delivered the longest, dumbest, and most lie-filled State of the Union address. If you sat through the nearly two-hour spectacle, we’re sorry. And if you didn’t, we did it for you.

Either way, we could all use some levity. So here are some cartoons highlighting Trump’s absolutely unhinged speech. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Spanberger hamberder, by Clay Jones

Originally published Feb. 24.

Cartoon: How to enjoy the State of the Union, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Feb. 24.

Cartoon: Unstable union, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published Feb. 25.

Cartoon: Trump’s stink of the union, by Pedro Molina

Originally published Feb. 25.

Cartoon: Two sides of the aisle, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Feb. 25.

Cartoon: Let’s split, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Feb. 26.

Cartoon: Before and after Trump’s State of the Union, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Feb. 26.

