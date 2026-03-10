President Donald Trump on Monday said that ahead of the midterm elections, congressional Republicans should be laser-focused on passing a voter suppression law and banning transgender girls from playing in girls’ sports, saying those two issues should be the “No. 1 priority” for the GOP.

“It will guarantee the midterms,” Trump told House Republicans who gathered at his tacky resort in Doral, Florida, to brainstorm the party’s legislative strategy ahead of the midterms. “If you don’t get it, big trouble, my opinion.”

He went on to say that he didn't care if Republicans got nothing else done because banning mail-in voting, requiring onerous amounts of documentation to vote, and curtailing transgender rights are the most important things for the GOP majority to be focused on.

President Donald Trump, shown on March 2.

“They have to get it done,” Trump said, referring to the Senate. “If it takes us six months—I’m for not approving anything. ... I don’t think we should approve anything until this is approved.”

Of course, banning mail-in voting and rolling back transgender rights is not what voters are asking for. Instead, polling shows voters are desperate for lawmakers to address inflation, the job market, and health care costs, all of which have made life unaffordable for many Americans.

Yet, in his speech to Republicans, Trump offered no solutions for lowering costs or improving the job market. In fact, he defended his actions that have made life more expensive in the United States.

For example, he said he would still find a way to implement his unpopular and inflationary tariff policy, which a majority of Americans disapprove of.

“We had a little disappointing decision, to put it mildly, from [the] Supreme Court. But the good news is, I have lots of other ways of doing the same thing. I just have to work a little harder,” Trump told Republicans.

And Trump admitted that he knew starting a war in Iran would raise gas prices—which have downstream effects on the entire economy by raising shipping costs—but that he thought the war was worth it.

“I knew oil prices would go up if I did this, and they’ve gone up, probably less than I thought they’d go up,” Trump said at a news conference Monday, even though the average gas price in the United States is now over $3.53 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s up more than 60 cents from a month ago.

x Datawrapper Content

Unfortunately for Trump and Republicans, a majority of Americans are unlikely to agree that war in Iran was worth spiking inflation.

Polls show a majority of Americans disapprove of the war, which Trump and Republicans have not articulated a coherent argument for.

Indeed, even Republican lawmakers are worried that surging gas prices—which experts say could take months to go back down if/when the war stops disrupting oil production—could be what does their party in this November.

“If you are a Republican and not concerned right now, you are stupid,” an unnamed House Republican told Politico of gas prices.

Democrats are already honing that message.

"Trump didn't think through any of this. None of it. Because he doesn't care about you. All he cares about are billionaires," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said of how war in Iran would impact oil and gas prices.