The FBI has subpoenaed Arizona’s voting records on the 2020 election, the latest action in President Donald Trump’s attempts to use the federal government to pursue conspiracy theories about the election he lost to former President Joe Biden.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen noted in a post on Monday, “Late last week I received and complied with a federal grand jury subpoena for records relating to the Arizona State Senate’s 2020 audit of Maricopa County. The FBI has the records.”

“Peachy fraud” by Clay Jones

Arizona has kept on hand records pertaining to the election that would normally have been destroyed, because Republicans there conducted an audit of the election results as part of efforts to prove election conspiracies. That study of 2.1 million ballots, released in late 2021, in fact confirmed the official results and verified that Trump had lost to Biden by about 11,000 votes.

The Arizona subpoena follows the FBI’s decision in January to raid a Georgia election office, pursuing conspiracies promoted by figures like Trump and disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani about the results in Fulton County there. Trump lost to Biden in Georgia, handing the state to Democrats for the first time in 28 years.

The election raids and subpoenas are a sign of the priorities that have been embraced by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump fan-fiction author who was recently criticized for chugging beers with Olympic hockey players.

Trump is using the government to pursue long-debunked conspiracies about the election he lost. Unlike his three immediate presidential predecessors, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, Trump failed in his bid to be reelected in 2020. He lost both the popular vote and Electoral College to Biden and petulantly refused to concede that he lost. For years Trump has pushed the lie that he won, and “by a lot.” He did not.

Related | FBI raids Georgia election site because Trump is a big baby

The FBI actions are not occurring in a vacuum. Republicans are on track to lose in this year’s midterm elections and could lose control of the House and the Senate. The public has given Trump and his party low marks as the economic recovery he inherited from Biden sputters, combined with revulsion at harsh anti-immigrant actions, corruption, and now the war in Iran.

Republicans are attempting to push legislation like the SAVE Act that would restrict voter rights and have also attempted to change congressional districts to lock in their power. Trump’s pursuit of election conspiracies via the FBI presents a clear sign that he and other Republicans refuse to accept the legitimacy of elections if they lose.